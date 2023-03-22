Identity of victim in fatal West Point crash released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The identity of the man killed in a crash in West Point has been released. According to the Tippecanoe Coroner’s Office, the victim was 61-year-old Franklin Heide from Tippecanoe County.
Heide hit a tree near the intersection of Washington and Walnut Streets Monday afternoon.
The initial autopsy report said the crash did not lead to his death and the coroner said Heide suffered only minor trauma from the crash.
The cause of death is still unknown. Toxicology tests will not be back for up to six weeks.