Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments.
Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to a shots fired call near Bay Pointe and Pheasant Run Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Justin Hartman with LPD said this looks like a targeted shooting and the investigation is active. No arrests have been made.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says she found out about the death around 3 a.m.
The preliminary autopsy findings are pending toxicology
results.