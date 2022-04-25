Identities of weekend shooting victims released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The names of the two victims killed this weekend has been released by officials. According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner, preliminary autopsy findings for both Tommy Marshall, 34 and Edward Roberson, 29 were cause of death at least one gun shot wound and the manner of death is homicide.
As we previously reported, Lafayette Police responded to a call at 4:21 a.m. of multiple gunshots being fired in the 3000 block of Phipps Court after a fight broke out at a block party. Two people were killed and four others are injured.
Multiple apartments and vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire.
There is currently no information available on the status of the four people wounded in the shooting.