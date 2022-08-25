 Skip to main content
ID of body found in pond pending DNA samples

  • Updated
Body found in pond 2

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 learning more about the investigation into a body found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello said they have a presumptive identification of the man.

However, she says they are waiting on a DNA sample from family to positively identify him.

The autopsy report shows no signs of trauma and no signs of natural disease.

As we've reported, a dive team with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office pulled the body from the retention pond about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The dive team also appeared to remove a red bike from the pond.

The cause of death is now pending toxicology reports, which could take up to eight weeks.

