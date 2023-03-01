IBCA and Franciscan Health release 2023 Girls Basketball All-State teams

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — High school girls basketball season is officially over with the conclusion of the state championship. Now, we have post-season rankings coming out.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association has partnered with Franciscan Health to release its 2023 All-State teams. Several of our area athletes donned the state-wide list.
Below you’ll see which athletes were named to which teams.
UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE TEAMS:
Large School All-State:
Addison Bowsman-Twin Lakes
Olivia Nickerson-Twin Lakes
Small School All-State:
Carley Barrett - Lafayette Central Catholic
Alli Harness-Carroll, Madison Wagner - Carroll
Maya Layton - Faith Christian
Honorable Mention:
Sarah Gick - Benton Central
Lexi Hal - Northwestern
Adrianne Tolen - West Lafayette
Sarah Werth - West Lafayette
Trinity Wilburn - Faith Christian
SENIOR ALL-STATE TEAMS:
Supreme 15:
Ashlynn Brooke - Pioneer
McKenna Layden - Northwestern
Small School All-State:
Tori Thompson - Lafayette Central Catholic
Honorable Mention:
Addison Ward -Twin Lakes
Sydney Swan - Clinton Prairie
Gabby Richie - Logansport
Tessa Robertson - North White
Campbell Moore - Harrison
Kennedy Martin - West Lafayette
Riley Flinn - Harrison