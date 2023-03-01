 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

IBCA and Franciscan Health release 2023 Girls Basketball All-State teams

  • 0
gbb

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — High school girls basketball season is officially over with the conclusion of the state championship. Now, we have post-season rankings coming out. 

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association has partnered with Franciscan Health to release its 2023 All-State teams. Several of our area athletes donned the state-wide list. 

Below you’ll see which athletes were named to which teams.

UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE TEAMS:

Large School All-State: 

Addison Bowsman-Twin Lakes

Olivia Nickerson-Twin Lakes

Small School All-State:

Carley Barrett - Lafayette Central Catholic

Alli Harness-Carroll,  Madison Wagner - Carroll

Maya Layton - Faith Christian  

Honorable Mention:

Sarah Gick - Benton Central

Lexi Hal - Northwestern

Adrianne Tolen - West Lafayette

Sarah Werth - West Lafayette

Trinity Wilburn - Faith Christian

SENIOR ALL-STATE TEAMS:

Supreme 15: 

Ashlynn Brooke - Pioneer

McKenna Layden - Northwestern

Small School All-State:

Tori Thompson - Lafayette Central Catholic

Honorable Mention:

Addison Ward -Twin Lakes 

Sydney Swan - Clinton Prairie 

Gabby Richie - Logansport

Tessa Robertson - North White

Campbell Moore - Harrison

Kennedy Martin - West Lafayette

Riley Flinn - Harrison

