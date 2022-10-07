 Skip to main content
'I was blackmailed': Purdue stabbing suspect makes first court appearance

Sha First Court Appearance.jpg

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- As he walked down the hall of the Tippecanoe County Jail, Ji Min Sha was asked why he killed his Purdue University roommate, 20-year-old Varun Chheda.

"I was blackmailed," Sha said, without elaborating on why he believed this.

Sha appeared before Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah Wyatt Friday afternoon for his first court appearance. Sha was read his rights before Judge Wyatt granted prosecutors' motion for an extension to file formal charges against the 22-year-old Purdue junior.

The 72-hour continuance means prosecutors have until Thursday, October 13 to file charges against Sha.

He was also asked if he had anything to say to Chheda's family.

"I am very sorry," Sha said before entering the courtroom.

Sha is being held without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

This story will be updated.

