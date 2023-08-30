"I killed Promise," NHK shooter, Gary Ferrell told the Court

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) - Family members of the two women shot and killed at the NHK plant in Frankfort back in August, 2021 heard the shooter admit to killing their loved one at the first day of the sentencing hearing at the Clinton County Courthouse.
Much of the hearing was witness testimonies. Around 10 different family members of Promise Mays and her grandmother Pamela Sledd gave their thoughts under oath. Many of them looked at Gary Farrell and asked him, 'Why did you do what you did?'
Later in the hearing, they got their answer.
Ferrell told Clinton County Sheriff's Lieutenant, Dan Roudebush, he had a hard time connecting with women. He said he couldn't get her out of his head, and he was running out of options in an interview the night of the murders.
Ferrell told Roudebush his original plan was to get Promise into his car, take her to his house, and then burn the house down with both of them inside. The Clinton County Sheriff's Department found the interior emergency brake of the trunk was 'unserviceable and non-operational.' Ferrell told the Sheriff's he had beer bottles filled with gasoline waiting at his home.
The state showed what Judge Hunter called the 'brutal murder.' Ferrell told detectives he shot and killed Pamela for interfering with his original plan. He then shot and killed Promise, ran over her with his car and drove away.
Judge Hunter will sentence Ferrell on September 7 at 2:00 pm.