I-65 southbound reopened, northbound closed at second crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — I-65 northbound has been closed just south of Frankfort exit due to a jackknifed semi. The crash happened around the 151 mile marker.
Driver should expect delays.
This is the second crash to happen on Friday. Southbound lanes were closed in Tippecanoe County earlier Friday for a crash involving a car and a semi.
Previous story: A crash involving a car and a semi has closed a section of I-65.
The crash happened around the the 190 mile marker in the southbound lanes, (just north of St. Rd. 43 exit). Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes if possible.