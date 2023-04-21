I-65 semi crash victim's identity released

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have released the identity of the driver killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 65 on Wednesday.
A press release from ISP says the Clinton County Coroner identified the deceased driver as 54-year-old Karl Carter of Matteson, Ill. Carter's family has been notified.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on April 19 near the 152 mile marker on I-65 in Clinton County.
As we've reported, a 2016 semi-truck went off through the median and into the northbound lanes. The semi-truck driven by Carter was hit head on by the 2016 semi-truck where both vehicles became engulfed in flames.
The third vehicle was a passenger car with minor damage, that driver is uninjured. I-65 was shut down for several hours as authorities cleaned the wreckage from the highway.
The 2016 semi-truck driver was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. His condition remains unknown.
Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.