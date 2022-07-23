I-65 incident stops traffic

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An incident on I-65 near the State Road 26 exit stopped traffic earlier Saturday evening.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Jeremy Piers confirmed that multiple 911 calls came in because a person was standing on the bridge.
The person who stood on the bridge is currently being treated by EMS.
State Troopers spoke to him at the scene, and he is uninjured.
Westbound State Road 26 was closed from about 8:50 p.m. to just after 9:00 p.m., then traffic resumed as normal.
First responders on scene told News 18 there are no threats to public safety.
No additional details are available at this time
We will release any updates as we learn more.