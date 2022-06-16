I-65 crash victim has been identified

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In a News 18 update, the identity of the person killed in the I-65 crash on Thursday has been revealed.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Jacqueline Jacques of Haiti.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Just after 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near mile-marker 168.
According to ISP, a car driven by 49-year-old Melege Joseph was traveling southbound on I-65 in the left lane.
The left lane ended as three lanes merged into two lanes, and the car continued onto the left shoulder.
It lost control, crossed both southbound lanes, went off the west side of the road, and rolled over.
A passenger in that car was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Joseph and two other passengers were transported to a Lafayette area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Further investigation revealed that Joseph had a suspended license.
Joseph was taken into custody after being released from the hospital and faces preliminary felony charges of driving while suspended resulting in death.