I-65 crash injures two in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are seriously injured as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jasper County. It happened around 5:45 Monday morning near the 222 mile-marker.
According to Indiana State Police, a white Ford box truck didn't stop as traffic was backed up from an earlier crash. The box truck then rear-ended a Subaru. The Subaru was hit so hard that the box truck also struck a Toyota Tundra and a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Subaru became entrapped and had to be removed. The driver was taken to a Lafayette hospital with serious injuries.
A 4-year-old boy was in the Tundra, and was taken to a hospital in Crown Point with life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment. The parents of the child were also taken to a hospital for treatment.
The drivers of the box truck and the tractor-trailer were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation and findings will be turned over to the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges.