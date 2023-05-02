Humane Society for Greater Lafayette breaking ground on new future

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- The Humane Society for Greater Lafayette officially broke ground for their new facility Tuesday.
The event took place at 3 p.m. with several city officials there to talk about how thankful they are for all the donations that came in for the new shelter, that will make it possible for them to provide the best care for animals.
The Humane Society for Greater Lafayette will also be working with Purdue's College of Veterinary Medicine to ensure the best training and care for the future of the Veterinary world.
When it came time for the first official shovel of dirt officials didn't use shovels but instead used pooper scoopers and paws to celebrate.