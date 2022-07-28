Humane Society announces capital fundraising campaign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Humane Society for Greater Lafayette announced its capital campaign to fundraise for its new facility Thursday.
During a news conference at Lafayette's City Hall, elected officials for the Greater Lafayette Area joined the Humane Society in introducing the Capital Campaign. The goal is to raise $1.5 million for a new humane society shelter.
"This is going to be a no kill shelter that houses up to 145 cats and 70 dogs, and what is going to be really neat about it are the many services that are going to be offered as a part of the operations there," said Tippecanoe County Commissioner Dave Byers. "Adoption services, Educational classes, updated kenneling, medical procedures for injured animals and an exercise area."
The community has already raised $30,000, and the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette's President Sharon Dull is grateful for the actions taken by the community and community leaders.
"We're very fortunate to have the support here," said Dull. "Also with our prosecutor Pat Harrington, he's been very active in helping me pass three very important animal bills at the statehouse, along with Senator Alting and Representative Shelia Klinker. So we all work in coordination and try to make it as big of a priority as we can."
Both Mayors for the Greater Lafayette area also spoke at the press conference, saying they see an importance in improving upon the quality of life for homeless animals in the area and a new shelter is the first step in doing so.
Construction for the new shelter is set to break ground in 2023, and the Humane Society hopes to open its doors by 2024.
Click here to donate.