Human remains found in Gary IDed as those of missing woman

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found in Gary on Wednesday morning were identified as those of a missing woman, police announced.
The body of 23-year-old Ariana Taylor of Calumet Township was found at in a shallow drainage ditch around 9 a.m. following a search by cadaver dogs, Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said at a news conference.
Taylor’s body was found more than a mile from from where her vehicle was found on April 3, Hamady said.
At the time, police said they were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.
Police would not comment on whether foul play could be involved.
Last week, Taylor’s mother reported her missing after the SUV she was believed to have been driving was recovered after having crashed down an embankment along Interstate 65 near the border of Lake Station and Gary.