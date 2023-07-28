Hudson Card speaks at Big Ten Media Day

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT EDT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, which remains in effect
through midnight EDT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning storms have slowed temperature
rises...but much of the area will see heat indices exceeding 100
degrees by later this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hudson Card speaks at Big Ten Media Day

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue quarterback Hudson Card was one of three Boilermaker players in attendance at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis.

What have you been doing these last few months ahead of the season?

"Yeah, just working out with our strength coach, trying to get bigger and stronger, trying to put some weight on as well, just to be able to maintain during the whole season," Card said. "So that's been going really well. And then just trying to form chemistry with the receivers and tight ends and that sort of thing. Just to be on the same page."

With at the beginning of camp next week, what are some things you want to improve?

"Yeah, I think, like I said, it's my first year with this team, so just continue and build chemistry," Card said. "Be on the same page route wise with the receivers and tight ends and just continue to grow my relationships with them. That way we're on the same page come Saturdays."

What's that transition been like, transferring here and instantly being a leader?

"Yeah, I think when you come to a new place and don't know anyone, you can't come in and be vocal right away," Card said. "You got to put your head down and work and gain that respect from your teammates through the hard work that you put in. That's kind of what I did coming in, and now I'm at the point where I can start using my voice a little bit more since I've gained respect from my teammates."

So far in practice, who's your favorite target? Any offensive weapons we can look forward to seeing this season?

"There's a lot, honestly," Card said. "We have a lot of depth at the receiver and tight end room. It wouldn't be fair for me to just name one so a lot of those guys can play and will step up when we need them."

The Big Ten schedule is tough this year. What are you most excited about facing these high level opponents?

"Yeah, I think as a competitor, you want to play the best," Card said. "You can't be the best unless you play the best, so just being on that national stage is something that you dream of as a kid. So playing the Ohio States and the Michigans and those types of schools are games that you dream of. So just going to soak it all up. Soak it in and just looking forward to it."

The Boilermakers start training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Their first game of the season is against Fresno State on Saturday, Sep. 2. 

Tags

Recommended for you