Hudson Card speaks at Big Ten Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue quarterback Hudson Card was one of three Boilermaker players in attendance at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis.
What have you been doing these last few months ahead of the season?
"Yeah, just working out with our strength coach, trying to get bigger and stronger, trying to put some weight on as well, just to be able to maintain during the whole season," Card said. "So that's been going really well. And then just trying to form chemistry with the receivers and tight ends and that sort of thing. Just to be on the same page."
With at the beginning of camp next week, what are some things you want to improve?
"Yeah, I think, like I said, it's my first year with this team, so just continue and build chemistry," Card said. "Be on the same page route wise with the receivers and tight ends and just continue to grow my relationships with them. That way we're on the same page come Saturdays."
What's that transition been like, transferring here and instantly being a leader?
"Yeah, I think when you come to a new place and don't know anyone, you can't come in and be vocal right away," Card said. "You got to put your head down and work and gain that respect from your teammates through the hard work that you put in. That's kind of what I did coming in, and now I'm at the point where I can start using my voice a little bit more since I've gained respect from my teammates."
So far in practice, who's your favorite target? Any offensive weapons we can look forward to seeing this season?
"There's a lot, honestly," Card said. "We have a lot of depth at the receiver and tight end room. It wouldn't be fair for me to just name one so a lot of those guys can play and will step up when we need them."
The Big Ten schedule is tough this year. What are you most excited about facing these high level opponents?
"Yeah, I think as a competitor, you want to play the best," Card said. "You can't be the best unless you play the best, so just being on that national stage is something that you dream of as a kid. So playing the Ohio States and the Michigans and those types of schools are games that you dream of. So just going to soak it all up. Soak it in and just looking forward to it."
The Boilermakers start training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Their first game of the season is against Fresno State on Saturday, Sep. 2.