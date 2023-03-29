Hudson Card and David Jenkins Jr. Visit The Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue basketball player David Jenkins Jr. and Purdue quarterback Hudson Card pay a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette.
Through the Boilermaker Alliance Jenkins Jr. and Card were able to share advice, sign autographs and take pictures with the kids of the Boys and Girls club.
Hudson Card is brand new to the Greater Lafayette community, but has wasted no time getting his feet wet when it comes to community service.
Card says when it comes to volunteering, speaking with the youth is most important.
“I just remember back when I was a kid and having people I looked up to come back and they made such a big impact on my life so as long as one or two of them maybe can take one or two things that I said and maybe impact them in a positive way you know that's really all I care about and am shooting for,” Card explains.
As for David Jenkins Jr., just wrapping up his career as a Boilermaker has not stopped him from continuing to go out and give back.
Growing up, Jenkins was a part of the Rotary Boys and Girls club of Seattle, making this visit a very special one for him.
“I mean honestly it means everything to me at the end of the day because when you are actually able to be in their shoes compared to coming here and talking to them. When you actually like to visualize what you were at their age it means everything to me,” Jenkins said.
He goes on to mention that he still remembers being in the same shoes as the kids he spoke with today.
“I literally was sitting right there on that bench listening to some of the up and coming guys coming from where I came out of and a lot of the star athletes or a lot of the guys who became really successful businessman…I was sitting there and I didn’t grasp hold of the fact at what they were saying at that age but a couple of years as I got older and got into high school I’m like man that's important the things they were saying to me and things that I wish I would have really taken advantage of,” Jenkins shares.
Both Jenkins and Care share that playing a college sport at this level does not just mean being an athlete, but a role model as well.