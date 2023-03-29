 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at
Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there,
and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near
Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend
flooding further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hudson Card and David Jenkins Jr. Visit The Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette

Jenkins Jr. and Card signing autographs 

Card and Jenkins Jr. give advice, take pictures and sign autographs for the kids at the Boys and Girls club

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue basketball player David Jenkins Jr. and Purdue quarterback Hudson Card pay a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette.

Through the Boilermaker Alliance Jenkins Jr. and Card were able to share advice, sign autographs and take pictures with the kids of the Boys and Girls club. 

Hudson Card is brand new to the Greater Lafayette community, but has wasted no time getting his feet wet when it comes to community service. 

Card says when it comes to volunteering, speaking with the youth is most important.

“I just remember back when I was a kid and having people I looked up to come back and they made such a big impact on my life so  as long as one or two of them maybe can take one or two things that I said and maybe impact them in a positive way you know that's really all I care about and am shooting for,” Card explains. 

As for David Jenkins Jr., just wrapping up his career as a Boilermaker has not stopped him from continuing to go out and give back. 

Growing up, Jenkins was a part of the Rotary Boys and Girls club of Seattle, making this visit a very special one for him. 

“I mean honestly it means everything to me at the end of the day because when you are actually able to be in their shoes compared to coming here and talking to them. When you actually like to visualize what you were at their age it means everything to me,” Jenkins said. 

He goes on to mention that he still remembers being in the same shoes as the kids he spoke with today.  

 “I literally was sitting right there on that bench listening to some of the up and coming guys coming from where I came out of and a lot of the star athletes or a lot of the guys who became really successful businessman…I was sitting there and I didn’t  grasp hold of the fact at what they were saying at that age but a couple of years as I got older and got into high school I’m like man that's important the things they were saying to me and things that I wish I would have really taken advantage of,” Jenkins shares.    

Both Jenkins and Care share that playing a college sport at this level does not just mean being an athlete, but a role model as well.