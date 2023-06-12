Hudson Card and Charlie Jones Host West Lafayette Football Camp

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- On Saturday, June 17th Purdue QB Hudson Card plus former Purdue wide receiver and current Cincinnati Bengal will host the 'Next Gen' youth football camp.
The camp will take place at West Lafayette High school from 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.
Enrollment is open for ages 6 to 18.
A few things the camp will include are:
-Autograph and photo with Card and Jones
-Specific position group training
-Combine testing
-7on7 tournament for skill position players
For a full list of what to expect at the camp plus the enrollment link click 'here'.