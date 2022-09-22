Huber hopes to spoil Sheriff Goldsmith's shot at second term

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two long-time law enforcement officers want to become Tippecanoe County's top cop.
News 18's is previewing important local races ahead of Election Day.
Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is running for a second term against Republican Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections.
Both candidates bring decades of law enforcement experience to the table.
Goldsmith emphasizes his tenure as sheriff, while Huber promises he can do better.
"I've been doing this for four years. ... I'm transparent," Goldsmith says. "I come to work every day. I work hard. I continue to work hard. I don't ask anything of my team to do that I wouldn't do myself."
"In my opinion, we're four years behind the eight-ball in addressing some of the most serious issues that our community faces in violent crime and mental health and substance use," Huber says.
If elected, Jason Huber would form a violent crimes task force and focus on data-driven policing.
"Addressing violent crime is at the top of our platform," he says. "Along with that is addressing the mental health and substance abuse crisis."
Goldsmith has different plans for a child protection team to investigate crimes against children.
"We've gotta protect our children. ... The model is you have all the departments working in a building together," Goldsmith says. "You have all those resources together. Everyone has a common goal."
Staffing at the jail is among the departments biggest challenges moving forward.
"You can't live on that wage and I've had several discussions with council reps and trying to get them a raise. ... We've got a great team but we've got to pay them," Goldsmith says. "That will help keep them there."
Huber plans to release a two-year strategic plan in the coming weeks.
"We adopt a, 'Not, we can't do something because lack of manpower, lack of resources.' It's, 'How can we do that? How can we address some of these needs?' Being proactive to events, not reactive," he says.
Goldsmith and Huber will debate at 7 p.m. Thursday at McCutcheon High School.
WLFI will broadcast the debate live in partnership with the League of Women Voters.