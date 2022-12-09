Howliday Howl Nights at Wolf Park

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wolf Park is hosting their Howliday Howl Nights coming December 10 and 17 and here's what you need to know.
From 5 to 8 P.M. guests are invited to hot cocoa with Santa Clause and shop for holiday gifts.
Plus a Howliday night program where participant
s can howl with the wolves under glittery lights.
"A nice experience for all of our guests. In a
ddition to our animal ambassadors and our staff. Just kind of a fun time at the end of the year enjoying the Holidays, enj
oying the giving season. And of course raising money for our end of year fundraising," Jon Joyce, Head Animal Curator at Wolf Park, says about the goal for the event.
The funds raised during the two nights will support Wolf Park in welcoming new wolf puppies next year, and revamping the animals enclosures.
To purchase tickets and more information on the event click HERE.