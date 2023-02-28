Howard County Coroner: No indications of foul play in inmate death

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Howard County Coroner’s Office has released an update to the death of a Howard County inmate.
According to a released statement, an autopsy showed no indications of any foul play. The preliminary results show that Helton died from heart related issue and the manner of death was natural.
The final cause of death is pending toxicology testing which will take 6 to 8 weeks for results.
On February 26 around 11:40 a.m., 64-year-old Donald L. Helton Jr. was found unconscious and unresponsive. at the Howard County Jail. CPR and was started immediately but Helton was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m.