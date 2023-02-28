 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Howard County Coroner: No indications of foul play in inmate death

  • Updated
  • 0
Jail Generic

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Howard County Coroner’s Office has released an update to the death of a Howard County inmate.

According to a released statement, an autopsy showed no indications of any foul play. The preliminary results show that Helton died from heart related issue and the manner of death was natural.

The final cause of death is pending toxicology testing which will take 6 to 8 weeks for results.

On February 26 around 11:40 a.m., 64-year-old Donald L. Helton Jr. was found unconscious and unresponsive. at the Howard County Jail. CPR and was started immediately but Helton was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m.

