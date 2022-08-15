Howard County 4-H member wins Grand Champion Steer

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Howard County 4-H member Ashlyn Kelly is looking for the perfect spot to hang her new banner.
Ashlyn won Grand Champion Steer at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
"At first I was nervous but then I was just really happy and I couldn't believe it," said Ashlyn. “It’s just pretty cool because it’s been something I’ve been working for since I was 10-years-old and I thought would never happen but it finally happened."
It's a dream she's had for many years.
“I started showing in I think 2016 and I’ve been to several open shows since then," said Ashlyn. "I’ve won a few open shows, the county fair a few times, and then back in 2019 I got 5th overall steer at the state fair but this is the first year I’ve ever won it.”
However, her dream didn't come true without a lot of hard work.
“Every day we get up early and we put them in the cooler room and then we rinse them and that helps them grow hair," said Ashlyn. "Then we work their hair a lot and feed them and walk them, make sure they’re super broke and tame”
Ashlyn and her sister, Anna, both show cattle and pigs in 4-H.
They work together to take care of their animals and support each other through it all.
"It was a pretty exciting thing to watch her because we've been working for this for a really really long time and we put a lot of time and effort into it," said Anna. "It was just incredible to see it all pay off."
The family bought the winning calf back in October.
After months of hard work, Ashlyn's' dad Jeremy says it was a bittersweet moment to see Ashlyn's hard work pay off.
"Carrying out a project all the way from October to August is a big time commitment, so it was really exciting," said Jeremy. "They get to see all of their friends go on vacations and they're here in the barn working, so seeing that dream come true is just very rewarding for us."
Ashlyn is thankful to have support from her entire family. She said she'll never forget seeing their reaction when she won.
"When I saw them al hugging each other then I started to cry because I was just so excited," said Ashlyn. "I got to share the moment we have talked about for a long time and I finally got to share it with them."
Ashlyn's mom, Jenny, is thankful for all of the support their family has received. She says it takes a team to make this happen.
“It really takes a village to raise kids and to do a hobby like this, it just really takes a lot of people” said Jenny. “We’re fierce competitors against one another but your competitors are usually he first ones to tell you congratulations too and that’s what makes showing livestock the best.”
It was a special night for the entire family at the Indiana State Fair Grand Drive.
When the judge selected Ashlyn's steer, Jenny said she couldn't wait to give Ashlyn a big hug.
“I think as a mom you’re constantly thinking about everybody else and their needs, so for me it was really about Ashlyn more than anything else,” said Jenny. “I just wanted to get to her to give her a big hug and tell her congratulations and she did a great job.”