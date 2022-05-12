How to keep your pets safe from parasites

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A major risk for our pets this time of year besides the heat, are fleas and ticks.
Vets say that ticks are the biggest spring-time concern. Then into mid-summer and fall, fleas and mosquitos are more of a hazard. Dr. Steve Thompson with Purdue University told News 18 to be proactive and protect your pets from ticks.
"There are good collars, Ceresto brand collar is available over the counter. And then there are topical products, because some dogs get nauseated from eating unusual pills; or just can't take any oral pills or some dogs are on a special diet and need to be on a topical diet to get absorbed," Thompson said.
Dr. Thompson also made it a point to not let your guard down against mosquitos, which can carry heartworm. Luckily, if you take his precautionary steps, your pet should be protected.