How to keep your lawn green in dry weather

As the summer heat intensifies and dry weather persists, homeowners are facing the challenge of keeping their lawns healthy and green.
The lack of rain and dry air has already made many bluegrass lawns go dormant. Dormancy doesn't mean the grass is dead… But it is important to act fast because after 3 weeks the grass will thin out. Experts say even a half an inch of water every three weeks will keep the grass alive.
"It's pretty unusual to have this much of a drought in the month of June," said Jeff Burbrink, Purdue Extension Agricultural and Natural Resources Educator. "Usually, we are still experiencing some little rainfall in May and April and part of June and then we get dryer toward the end of June so this is a little bit unusual for us."
It's important to know the techniques and routine to save your lawn. Experts say the best time to water your lawn is in the morning.
In dry weather like this, lawns need about ½ an inch of water every 3 to 5 days. Lastly, experts say that it's important to make sure you are applying the correct amount of water all throughout the lawn.
Burbrink said. "Well, you want to try to anticipate it before it gets crunchy. If you start to see it, change colors a little bit a lot of time Bluegrass will turn kind of a bluish gray color right before it needs to be watered or if you walk across it won't bounce back right away."
