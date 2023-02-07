How The Rise Of Online Shopping Could Positively Affect In-Person Retail

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There are multiple Businesses popping up along Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette.
The increase in retail comes at an interesting time with many saying we are in the ‘retail apocalypse.’
The retail apocalypse is a term used in reference to many in-person businesses going under due to the popular rise of online shopping.
You can buy clothing, groceries and essentially anything else you can think of online these days. This has led to less brick and mortar retail in recent years.
But Purdue assistant professor of economics Lindsay Relihan researches the impact online shopping has on in-person businesses. She says the online space could actually enhance in person experiences.
“So I think that the retail apocalypse story that we often tell like these things are disappearing that will no longer be in these stores is too simplistic. There are some that will close and be replaced but they can be replaced by a richer set of brick and mortar stores that are more about experiences and that have this sort of in person consumption component. So retail is actually likely to be a lot more experiential than it used to be,” Relihan says.
Relihan also explains her research shows that the presence of things like online grocery pickup has been beneficial to some in-person retail stores. Spending less time at the grocery store has led to people spending more time at in-person stores that they find enjoyable.