How potential railroad strike could affect the Indiana state economy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —A potential massive rail strike on Friday could lead to major issues for our local economy.
The seven unions represent more than 90-thousand workers at the nation's freight railroads.
The workers plan to strike for salary increases and back pay for hours worked since 20-20.
If they do go on strike, it could bring 40 percent of the nation's freight to a grinding halt.
A prolonged strike could lead to empty shelves in stores, temporary closures at factories that don't have the parts they need, and higher prices due to limited availability of consumer goods.
Most importantly for the state of Indiana, the potential strike could have a major impact on farming and agricultural products.
News 18 spoke with the President and CEO of the Indiana state Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Brinegar, who explained how the strike could affect Agricultural production in the state.
“Many agricultural products are perishable. They're shipped by rail or in some cases, there are other materials and products that are shipped to the sites where the agricultural products are harvested. They're blended together to make things like tomato juice, ketchup, mixed with corn products and other things and if those goods don't arrive on time then those agricultural products will perish before they can be converted into consumer products.” Said Kevin Brinegar.
However, unlike a lot of other unions, Railroad workers are under a different labor law than the one that controls labor relations at most businesses. That means it's possible Congress could act to prevent or quickly stop a strike.