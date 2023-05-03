How Farmers Markets will Better Impact the Community

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The West Lafayette Farmers Market opened today, and 62 vendors from around the area set up their booths at Cumberland Park.
People rushed into the parking lot to grab a spot as the market opened at 3:30 p.m. The vendors range from small businesses, to farms, to food trucks. Many of these vendors are not from West Lafayette, and use this as a way to gain attention to their business.
Owner of Moonlight Nuts, Brittany Decker says the farmers market has improved her business from when it started a few years ago.
"Started out with just friends and family. We started with the farmers market, then they try it and take it home to their family and friends, and it expands from there," she said.
Decker said that the West Lafayette Farmers Market has helped them move their business from their home to a full kitchen in Rossville.
Farmers say it's more beneficial to shop at a farmers market for your food. Inflation is driving the cost of food up, and Owner of Austin Acres, Carrie Austin, says produce prices are similar at grocery stores and farmers markets.
"Some stuff might be a little bit more expensive, but for the most part, it's pretty on par," she said.
Although it may be a little more pricey to buy produce at a farmers market, Austin says the benefits outweigh the cost.
"It's more nutritionally dense because it hasn't been sitting in cold storage for a long time. You can come and ask me questions. You can come right to the farmer and ask them how it's grown and what the varieties are. We also have unique varieties that you can't get at the grocery store," she said.
Austin says everything they sell at the farmers market was picked the day of, compared to produce that travels miles before landing on the shelves of grocery stores.
The West Lafayette Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 3:30-7:00 p.m.