Hoosier Heartland Conference softball tournament kicks off

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school softball is winding its season down. It’s time for conference championships to start popping up. Tonight, the Hoosier Heartland Conference kicked off its tournament.
The Clinton Central Bulldogs faced off against the Carroll Cougars for the first round.
Both teams were pretty evenly matched heading into this one.
At the bottom of the second Carroll's Emily Justice started this game off with a BANG. She went yard with a solo shot into left filed to draw first blood and get her team the early lead.
However, that would be the only lead the Cougars would have for the rest of the game.
Top of the third Clinton Central would respond right away.
Carly Davison has a killer bunt that lands right in front of home plate. The Cougars tried to get her out at first, but that throw to first was no good.
This meant we got Keeleigh Click turning on the wheels to get home and tie things up.
But someone's gotta send Davison home. And that person would be none other than Kortney Surber.
Surber hit a grounder into right field to record an RBI double.
The Bulldogs would take this game 3-1. They next play on Wednesday in the winner's bracket against Rossville.
OTHER SCORES:
Softball:
Rossville def. Sheridan, 13-1.
Delphi def. Clinton Prairie, 9-6.
Kouts def. Rensselaer Central, 18-5.
Benton Central def. Frontier, 9-0.
Crawfordsville def. Frankfort, 13-3.
Noblesville def. McCutcheon, 16-6.
Twin Lakes def. Faith Christian, 14-1.
Harrison def. Carmel, 9-6.
Baseball:
Delphi def. Clinton Central, 5-4.
Benton Central def. Frontier, 15-5.
Frankfort def. Crawfordsville, 5-1.
Carroll def. Sheridan, 5-0.