OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — Benton Central High School hosted the Hoosier Conference Girls Golf Championship on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at Oak Grove Country Club in Oxford, IN.
It was a beautiful day for golf and the competition was fierce with West Lafayette taking home this year's crown by shooting a field best 336.
Rensselaer Central was second and recorded a 358, and rounding out the top three was the host Benton Central shooting a 371.
Low Medalist for the day was Elizabeth Mercer from Western High School, shooting a tournament best 76.
The IHSAA Girls Golf Tournament starts next week.