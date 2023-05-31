Hoosier Burn Camp Celebrates 25 Years with Visitor Day

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) —A camp in Battle Ground hosted an event to honor its 25 years of service.
The event took place in Y-M-C-A Camp (Teh-coom-say)Tecumseh in Brookston.
The event consisted of food, inflatables, ziplining, presentations, tours around the camp, and more.
The celebratory 25 years are filled with cherished memories for both the staff and children from various generations who went there.
One Hoosier Camp alum expresses her gratitude for the camp, which is for kids who've gone through traumatic experiences associated with burn injuries.
"It made me feel like a kid again. It made me feel like I could be me, be myself and truly be a child. It helped me be able to talk to people that went through the same situation as I did, and it helped me go through and be able to understand how I felt," Attender and Alum Amanda Resor said.
Executive Director of the Hoosier Burn Camp Mark Koopman explained the importance of this camp and its cause.
"Some of our burn survivors they've had sometimes 60, 70, 80 reconstructive surgeries before they turn 18 years of age. So, you can try to understand and wrap your mind around the physical traumas associated with that type of injury. Then you also look at the psychological impact when you're in middle school, when you're in high school. You know you strive towards being included having that sense of belonging fitting in with your groups. Image-related issues can be that much more pronounced," he said.
Koopman also said there were about 1,500 to 2,000 guests in attendance.
He also said "it takes a village" for the camp to have this much of an impact on the community.
"It's a very tight knit community, it's very relational, very relationship-driven. I'm talking to kids that I've worked with 25 years ago. One of my boys is 38 now, [it] means I've been doing this for quite a long time, and you get very connected. And honestly I've always believed, you know, after you've lived a full life, It's the lives you've touched, and the lives that have touched you that's really what it's about," he said.
