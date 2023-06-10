 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Honor Flight's Motorcycle Riding Took the Streets

  • Updated
  • 0
Go, Bikers, GO!

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight took the road earlier today, as they went on their motorcycles around town.

The motorcycle riding began at 11:15 Saturday morning.

As previously covered, it's one of the main fundraising events for the Honor Flight.

There was live music and food after the ride for all bikers who take part.

The Honor Flight President of the Greater Lafayette Chapter Adam Mellady talked about why this event was special to veterans, and the community.

"I think there's a lot of camaraderie that goes on. We have a lot of veterans that are in the group, so just going out for a ride, and again, get on the road on a motorcycle. Enjoy those freedoms, and then come back and have a lunch and speak with each other and have that camaraderie. Not only between veterans, but between the community members that support them. It's just a great way for the community to give back to those veterans that have sacrificed so much for us for the freedoms that we have now, you know, freedoms that other countries don't have, and things that we take for granted here," he said.

All proceeds went to the next Honor Flight.

To donate, click here.

