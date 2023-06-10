Honor Flight's Motorcycle Riding Took the Streets

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight took the road earlier today, as they went on their motorcycles around town.
The motorcycle riding began at 11:15 Saturday morning.
As previously covered, it's one of the main fundraising events for the Honor Flight.
There was live music and food after the ride for all bikers who take part.
The Honor Flight President of the Greater Lafayette Chapter Adam Mellady talked about why this event was special to veterans, and the community.
"I think there's a lot of camaraderie that goes on. We have a lot of veterans that are in the group, so just going out for a ride, and again, get on the road on a motorcycle. Enjoy those freedoms, and then come back and have a lunch and speak with each other and have that camaraderie. Not only between veterans, but between the community members that support them. It's just a great way for the community to give back to those veterans that have sacrificed so much for us for the freedoms that we have now, you know, freedoms that other countries don't have, and things that we take for granted here," he said.
All proceeds went to the next Honor Flight.
To donate, click here.