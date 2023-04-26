Honor Flight organizers need your help to welcome back veterans

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana north of Interstate 70. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&