Honor Flight organizers need your help to welcome back veterans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 80 veterans are making the trip to the nation's capital Wednesday for the 25th Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
Organizers need your help to give these heroes a wonderful welcome home.
"When we come back to the (Purdue) airport at 7:30-7:45 p.m., we would like everybody in town to be there to greet them," Honor Flight board member Kevin Bol says. "When they come home, they get off the airplane and when they come down the ramp, they have to walk right through the middle of this crowd, so everybody is there to stop them and thank them for their service and welcome them home."
The group will visit several war memorials in Washington D.C. It's all completely free to the vets.
After Wednesday's flight, 2,100 veterans will have flown out of Greater Lafayette since Honor Fligh began in 2012.
Bol says the flight is life changing for a lot of the veterans.
"The one thing we hear the most when we return, so many of the family members say that dad or mom never spoke about their duties, what they did, what they saw, what took place over there," he says. "Just will not discuss it. But after they come home from this flight they spend with a group of people they can relate, understand what they went through and what they saw and that's all they talk about when they come home so it's... it's pretty life changing for a lot of them."
News 18 will be at the Purdue airport to meet the veterans as they return home. Tune in to News 18 at 10 and 11 for more on that story.