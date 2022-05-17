Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette lands in Purdue Airport for the first time in almost five years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Earlier this evening, a special celebration for local veterans took place at the Purdue Airport.
The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight made its way back from Washington D.C. with over eighty veterans on board.
This program takes them to tour monuments and memorials in the District while being honored and celebrated by the community both in D-C and here in Greater Lafayette.
As News 18 has reported, this is the first flight in almost five years due to the program board's reorganization and then, Covid.
Veterans were moved by the immense amount of community support they witnessed tonight as their plane landed. Korean War Veterans descended the plane first, then came the Vietnam veterans.
"[I] couldn't believe it. We traveled all over Washington and everybody was so happy to see us and all the groups of people especially a lot of the young groups of high school and grammar school children there and they all waved to us and were really happy to see us. It made us feel really well. It means how much they appreciate what we did for them and made this country what it is today," said Korean War Veteran James A. Carter.
People of all ages were there to greet the veterans: some as old as seven months and some as old as seventy years.
Another Korean War Veteran, Frank Storms, was almost moved to tears by the sentiment of the crowd.
"Well it means a whole lot, really. And then, coming home to this... that's more than you realize, more than you expect. I didn't expect this at all. I didn't think there would be this big a crowd," said Storms.
