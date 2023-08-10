Homestead's New Grant for Over $32 Thousand Dollars

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A housing counseling agency just received a special grant today from State Farm Insurance to help with their cause.
Homestead CS is a non-profit organization serving 10 counties in Indiana.
They help families get affordable housing by providing financial education and helping them access a surplus of resources for their specific housing issues.
Last year, they helped over 1,300 families.
The ceremony took place earlier today at the Historic Jeff Building parking lot on North Ninth Street.
Executive Director of the Homestead Housing Counseling Agency Marie Morse broke down the importance of both the grant and the cause.
"There's a huge affordable housing crisis happening in our nation, and very specifically, in our counties in our state. Tippecanoe has the least amount of affordable, available units for low to moderate-income families in the state of Indiana. So we have to do something about that. We have to make sure that families stay in the homes they have. So, State Farm's money will help pay for my counselors to ensure that that happens 'cause I cannot charge our families for this money they need [it]…they're struggling enough," she said.
Almost all of Homestead's programs are free.
