Homeless man charged in downtown slashing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A homeless man is formally charged after an attack near the downtown library in Lafayette last week.
Court documents say two victims were near 7th and Alabama streets when 22-year-old Mark Thomas Senior approached them.
Thomas alleged attacked them with a wine bottle. One of the victims suffered a deep cut on his arm that bled heavily.
After falling to the ground, Thomas allegedly began punching and kicking him.
Police arrested Thomas near LTHC Homeless Services. He's charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon.
He's also a convicted felon and is being charged as a habitual offender.