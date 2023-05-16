Homeless man arrested after Lafayette shooting and police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A homeless man is behind bars after a shooting and police chase.
The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Monday on North Seventh Street.
The victim told police 23-year-old Brandon Kujawa shot at him after an argument.
No one was hurt.
Police say Kujawa fled officers hours later on a moped and on foot. He's accused of ditching a gun and body armor along the way.
He faces several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement and unlawful use of body armor.
The case was the second broad daylight shooting on Monday in Lafayette.