'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette.
Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished.
One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's recovery center unexpectedly closed.
"I'm lucky enough that I found somewhere," she said. "A lot of the girls are having problems and they're scared. They're worried."
Contractors renovating the apartment complex found more problems than anticipated, including a sink hole in the parking lot, forcing residents to move out for safety reasons.
"Ran into a few more bugs than we thought," said Brian Donley, vice president of Meridian Health Services, which owns Home with Hope.
"They'll be getting therapy, counseling, that kind of thing," Donley said. "It's just a matter of where they will live and our staff are working with them to find appropriate places."
Donley told News 18 the home's 12 women are getting financial assistance and help finding new living arrangements. However, Williams says that's wrong.
"None, I did this on my own. They told us that we needed to find a place and they're not offering any resources to help, no financial assistance as far as I know of, so it's been a little big rough," Williams said.
She fears some residents might leave the program and relapse.
"That's a big fear of mine. Those girls are my family," she said. "We've gotten really close with each other and it really bugs me that they might have that situation."
Donley recognizes the closure causes added hardship, and, he said, staff are helping in every way they can.
"The urge to relapse is always there and the coping skills may not be there," Donley said. "We know this is a large stressor for these individuals and we want to ramp up our support of them."
Donley couldn't provide a timeline for when construction will be finished. He said work is expected to last for several weeks to months.