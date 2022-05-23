Historic Samara House undergoing multi-million dollar restoration project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – For the first time in its nearly 70-year history, a national historic landmark in West Lafayette is undergoing a major facelift.
Construction began last week on a multi-million dollar project for the John E. Christian Samara House located at 1301 Woodland Ave. near Purdue University's campus. The home, which was designed by the iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright, will be closed to all public viewings through the end of the year.
The work itself is expected to last into late fall, and the lead architect says there are multiple steps to this $1.6 million restoration project. The home’s curator, Linda Eales, says this is the first substantial restoration project on the home since it was built in the mid-1950s.
"There have been minor things like tuckpointing of brick and that sort of stuff,” Eales said, “but for the most part, this is the first major restoration."
The biggest issue contractors are addressing is the foundation of the terrace. They say it is sliding down the hill away from the building, which has caused it to be closed to public access for the last few years.
Crews will also dismantle and reassemble the brick masonry and lanai garden walls along with some interior work repairing cracked ceilings and repainting. They will complete some electrical upgrades and conduct structural reinforcing of the roof overhangs as well.
Bob Score with Harboe Architects in Chicago is the lead architect on the project. He says his team has been in the area for a while to determine how to proceed with this process.
"We've been working out here going on two years,” Score said. “We spent about six months doing the initial assessment. That information was used to apply for and receive a grant from the National Parks Service using the Save America's Treasures program, which helped fund this project."
The rest of the funding comes from private donors and a contribution from the John E. Christian Family Memorial Trust. Christian and his family were the original owners of the home who commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright to design it. The trust is now a co-steward of the home along with Indiana Landmarks, which is the largest historical preservation organization in the country.
Eales, who has worked at Samara since 2001, says the home, which was designated as a national historic landmark in 2015, is more than deserving of a facelift.
“It is one of the most complete Frank Lloyd Wright’s you'll see, which is amazing right here in our community,” Eales said. “We're very happy about that and I think everybody in the community is pretty excited about this restoration."
Score says he and his team have taken several steps to ensure their work is as close to Frank Lloyd Wright's original design as possible. They have taken paint chips from inside the house and put them under microscopes to analyze the original color schemes. He says they have even analyzed samples of the sands inside the mortar of the masonry so they can replicate the mixes when the masonry is reassembled.
To learn more about Samara and the restoration project, along with information about how to help finance the work currently taking place on the home, visit the landmark’s main webpage here.