Historic pumper is back home at the fire house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After decades of sitting outside in the elements, Lafayette Fire Department's oldest piece of equipment is back where it belongs.
Volunteers working with the Lafayette Fire Museum at Five Points worked to bring in the 177-year-old hand pumper. The Button hand-pumper was delivered to Lafayette in 1845.
It was pulled through the old city by hand and eight firemen manual moved levers to pump water onto a fire. The pumper was decommissioned in the early 20th Century.
LFD parted ways with the pumper in the 60s where it changed hands a few times and was left to rot behind someone's barn. Now, museum workers are excited to have it back in their possession.
"We have it and considering how old it is it's the 11th Button hand-pumper ever made and we have it. It's still in pretty good shape. I don't think you'll another one like it. I think it'll pump water again," said Mike Linville, the President of the Lafayette Fire Museum.
The pumper is on display at the Five Points fire museum along with a 1928 fire pumper and a 1936 pumper that was actually used at the museum when it was an active firehouse.
The museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.