High turnout at Ivy Tech and Food Finders mobile pantry

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank hosted a very successful and very busy mobile food pantry on Tuesday.
Once a month, Food Finders teams up with Ivy Tech's Ivy Cares organization to provide a mobile food pantry for any in need. Hundred cars lined the streets of Ivy Tech's campus to get roughly a weeks amount of food.
With the holidays in full-swing this monthly mobile pantry is a good supplement to what customers can get from the Food Finders market.
Organizers said ever-changing fuel costs and rising food costs can wreak havoc on people's already tight budgets.
Food Finders isn't immune to these market changes and said they appreciate any help you can give this holiday season.
"Whether it be you want to drop off food as a local donation or if you wanna run a canned food drive at your business or your school," said Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator Alex Buckles. "Money donations are a huge help as well. We can turn a dollar into quite a bit of food for everybody."
Buckles estimated his team of volunteers from Ivy Tech served 200 families at Tuesday's pantry.
To find out how to help Food Finders this season or any time, click HERE.