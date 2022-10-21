High speed chase ends with crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One suspect is in custody after a high speed chase that spanned two counties. According to police, around 11:46 a.m. Friday afternoon, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was transferred a call from Clinton County officials about a possible impaired driver.
Officers located the vehicle traveling north on US 52 in the area of 550 S. and attempted to stop the vehicle. Police said the driver ignored the officers and fled north on US 52. The vehicle then turned westbound on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and continued reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Police state the suspect vehicle struck the rear of a westbound truck, forcing that vehicle off the right side of the road. The collision caused the suspect vehicle to overturn and strike the median and a light pole east of Promenade Drive and landed on the north side of Veteran’s Memorial in the ditch.
The suspect driver was identified as 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette. Smith was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released to the custody of the sheriff’s office on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and criminal recklessness with a vehicle.