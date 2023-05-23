High school softball sectional semifinals come to a close

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school girls' softball sectional semifinals took place tonight. Below are the scores from our local teams. The winners of the games listed below will move on to the sectional championship game.
SOFTBALL SCORES:
CLASS 4A
Sectional No. 7 Harrison:
Harrison def. Logansport, 3-2.
McCutcheon def. Lafayette Jeff, 12-5.
CLASS 3A
Sectional No. 18 Twin Lakes:
Twin Lakes def. Frankfort, 13-1.
Western def. West Lafayette, 10-0.
CLASS 2A
Sectional No. 38 Delphi:
Carroll def. Clinton Prairie, 7-4.
Delphi def. Seeger, 1-0.
Sectional No. 37 Rochester:
Lewis Cass def. North Judson-San Pierre, 6-5.
Pioneer def. Winamac, 12-10.
CLASS 1A
Sectional No. 52 North Miami:
Caston def. West Central, 10-4.
Southwood def. Northfield, 12-6.
Sectional No. 53 Rossville:
Rossville def. Frontier, 11-0.
Tri-County def. Faith Christian, 15-0.
Sectional No. 54 Riverton Parke:
Central Catholic def. Fountain Central, 9-6.
Riverton Parke def. North Vermillion, 18-4.
OTHER SCORES:
Girls Tennis Regional Semifinals:
Benton Central def. Crawfordsville, 4-1.
Harrison def. Northwestern, 4-1.