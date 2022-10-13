 Skip to main content
High school sectional and regional scores from around the area

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Volleyball sectional scores and girls soccer regional scores from around the area:

VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS:

Class 4A:

Sectional No. 7 - McCutcheon

McCutcheon def. Marion, 3-0.

Lafayette Jeff def. Logansport, 3-0.

Class 3A:

Sectional No. 22 - Benton Central

West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 3-0.

Benton Central def. Western, 3-0.

Frankfort def. North Montgomery, 3-1.

Class 2A:

Sectional No. 36 - Rochester Community

Rochester def. North Miami, 3-0.

Pioneer def. Lewis Cass, 3-0.

 

Sectional No. 38 - Clinton Prairie

Central Catholic def. Delphi, 3-0.

Covington def. Carroll, 3-0.

Class 1A:

Sectional No. 52 - South Newton

Tri-County def. North White, 3-0.

Sectional No. 54 - Rossville

Faith Christian def. Clinton Central, 3-0.

Rossville def. North Vermillion, 3-0.

GIRLS SOCCER REGIONALS:

Class 3A:

Carroll def. McCutcheon, 2-1.

Class 2A:

West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 7-1.

Class 1A:

Faith Christian def. Tipton, 3-0.

