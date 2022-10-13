High school sectional and regional scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Volleyball sectional scores and girls soccer regional scores from around the area:
VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS:
Class 4A:
Sectional No. 7 - McCutcheon
McCutcheon def. Marion, 3-0.
Lafayette Jeff def. Logansport, 3-0.
Class 3A:
Sectional No. 22 - Benton Central
West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 3-0.
Benton Central def. Western, 3-0.
Frankfort def. North Montgomery, 3-1.
Class 2A:
Sectional No. 36 - Rochester Community
Rochester def. North Miami, 3-0.
Pioneer def. Lewis Cass, 3-0.
Sectional No. 38 - Clinton Prairie
Central Catholic def. Delphi, 3-0.
Covington def. Carroll, 3-0.
Class 1A:
Sectional No. 52 - South Newton
Tri-County def. North White, 3-0.
Sectional No. 54 - Rossville
Faith Christian def. Clinton Central, 3-0.
Rossville def. North Vermillion, 3-0.
GIRLS SOCCER REGIONALS:
Class 3A:
Carroll def. McCutcheon, 2-1.
Class 2A:
West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 7-1.
Class 1A:
Faith Christian def. Tipton, 3-0.