 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school girls soccer sectional finals are set

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school girls soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area.

Class 3A:

5. Logansport

McCutcheon def. Logansport, 4-1.

Lafayette Jeff def. Kokomo 5-0.

Class 2A:

18. Kankakee Valley

Rensselaer Central def. Twin Lakes, 6-0.

West Lafayette def. New Prairie, 5-0.

25. Danville

Tri-West Hendricks def. Frankfort, 7-1.

Danville def. Western Boone, 4-0.

Class 1A:

37. Tipton

Tipton def. Sheridan, 1-0.

Eastern def. Rossville, 3-0.

38. Lafayette Central Catholic

Lafayette Central Catholic def. Benton Central, 2-1.

Faith Christian def. Covington, 4-0.

Tags

Recommended for you