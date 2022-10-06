High school girls soccer sectional finals are set

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school girls soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area.
Class 3A:
5. Logansport
McCutcheon def. Logansport, 4-1.
Lafayette Jeff def. Kokomo 5-0.
Class 2A:
18. Kankakee Valley
Rensselaer Central def. Twin Lakes, 6-0.
West Lafayette def. New Prairie, 5-0.
25. Danville
Tri-West Hendricks def. Frankfort, 7-1.
Danville def. Western Boone, 4-0.
Class 1A:
37. Tipton
Tipton def. Sheridan, 1-0.
Eastern def. Rossville, 3-0.
38. Lafayette Central Catholic
Lafayette Central Catholic def. Benton Central, 2-1.
Faith Christian def. Covington, 4-0.