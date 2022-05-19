High school boys track competed in sectionals

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tonight the boys got to take a chance and run at their sectionals. Sectionals are finally here and many athletes were looking to move on to the next round.
Let's get into the action now and see how everyone did.
The 100-meter dash was wicked fast, to say the least. Jon Downey of West Lafayette and Glenn Patterson of Lafayette Jeff both clocked in a time of 10.95.
Over in the field events, Michaell-Bryant Holsclaw of Lafayette Jeff secured first place in both the high jump and the long jump.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Micah Lillard with Jeff won with a time of 15.32.
All teams competed as hard as they could, but there could only be one winner. The team who came away with the W was the Harrison Raiders.
The boys win their fourth consecutive sectional title, and take both the girls and boys sectional championships this year.
In second place was West Lafayette followed by Lafayette Jeff in third.
Meet results are posted below.
OTHER RESULTS FROM SECTIONALS:
10. West Lafayette
4. Rensselaer Central *no results have been posted yet*
6. Plymouth
8. Kokomo