High school boys soccer sectional finals are set

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area.
Class 3A:
5. Lafayette Jefferson
Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0.
Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1.
Class 2A:
18. West Lafayette
Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 2-1.
West Lafayette def. Frankfort 6-2.
Class 1A
38. Carroll
Faith Christian def. Carroll, 8-2.
Covington and Rossville - score not posted
37. Argos
North White def. Caston 4-3.
Argos def. Winamac, 7-0.