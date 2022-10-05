 Skip to main content
High school boys soccer sectional finals are set

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area.

Class 3A:

5. Lafayette Jefferson

Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0.

Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1.

Class 2A:

18. West Lafayette

Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 2-1.

West Lafayette def. Frankfort 6-2.

Class 1A

38. Carroll

Faith Christian def. Carroll, 8-2.

Covington and Rossville - score not posted

37. Argos

North White def. Caston 4-3.

Argos def. Winamac, 7-0.

