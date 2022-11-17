High costs impacting student holiday travel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks.
News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans.
With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from all over the world. Some students may have an hour drive, while others might have to take multiple flights to other continents.
As transportation costs soar, many are spending more than last year. Junior, Sarah Al Aydarous, is traveling back home to Saudi Arabia in December.
"Flights are getting very expensive. For going back and forth, I would have to pay about a thousand something dollars, so it's a bit expensive," Al Aydarous said.
With gas prices topping $4 a gallon in the Greater Lafayette area, even students who have shorter journeys are feeling the effects when it comes to getting home.
"It's crazy, so my Thanksgiving break is to go home, and so I drive from here to home, which is about two hours away," Purdue student, Sharon Kulali said. "And gas on campus is ridiculous."
Weather can also be a factor.
"A few times, me driving, my back wheels have kicked out before."
According to Purdue, they have students from all 50 states and nearly 130 countries.
A lot of who will be traveling in the coming weeks.