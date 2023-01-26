Heritage Trail in Lafayette to extend to Wabash Avenue Neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter weather is in full effect but some people are still dreaming of hiking and biking.
One of those dreams is building an extension of the Wabash Heritage Trail to the Wabash Avenue Neighborhood.
Lafayette economic development Director Dennis Carson says the project is part of a riverfront master plan.
The path will start at the pedestrian bridge and head south along the railroad tracks until connecting to Sycamore Street.
"We're trying to make connections to the river and to the neighborhoods. ... Being able to bring people down to the river and through the area to experience it," Carson says.
The Lafayette Redevelopment Commission selected an engineering firm on Thursday to design the extension.
The firm will propose four options to traverse the maze of bridges and railroad tracks in the area.