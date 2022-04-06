Heritage Healthcare and The Lane House collecting donations for Ukraine

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People from all across the United States are banding together to help those being displaced in the war in Ukraine some of those people are right here in Greater Lafayette.
Heritage Healthcare in West Lafayette and the Lane House in Crawfordsville have banded together to collect donations and they need your help.
Residents and staff at both locations are asking you to donate things like first-aid supplies, emergency supplies like batteries, flashlights, blankets, and personal items like bathroom essentials and toys for children.
Many of the residents who live in these two facilities have seen firsthand how a war like this can affect your life.
"The generations that we serve obviously lived through some traumatic times and have been in some circumstances where they may have had relatives in other countries that have gone through the same type of thing. Especially in WW2 and they just wanted to do what they could do to help," said Executive Director of Heritage Healthcare Joshua Davis.
If you want to donate it's easy. Stop at either Heritage Healthcare on Soldier's Home Road in West Lafayette or the Lane House on Lane Avenue in Crawfordsville with the items you'd like to donate.
Staff will collect your items and ship them out when the collection is over.
The last day to donate any items is this Friday, April the 8th.