Henny Schminke finds success on the track

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Henny Schminke never considered herself a runner.
Growing up, she lived in Germany, Virginia and Pennsylvania where she played tennis, squash and lacrosse.
When she moved here to West Lafayette, one of the biggest adjustments was sports.
"Squash definitely is not a big thing here," Schminke said. "I found a lacrosse club, but it is an hour away, so it's based out of Indy."
Schminke had friends who ran cross country and track for West Lafayette. Her locker was also across from the coach's classroom, and he told her to come out to a practice.
"She came out hurtling, high jumping, and did a little bit at 800," West Lafayette Track and Field Head Coach Andy Dunn said. "So we kind of put her in a whole bunch of different places and then eventually kind of found that niche of that 800. It's come a long way from playing squash and lacrosse to finding out that she's a pretty good runner."
Henny showed up to practice that day to hang out with her friends and stay active for her other sports. But running quickly transitioned into much more.
"It kind of started out as a thing of like, I'm still a lacrosse player, I'm still a squash player, and I'm kind of just doing the stay in shape," Schminke said. "But then as I've gotten better at it, it's kind of transitioning more towards having the attitude of a runner, seeing myself more a runner as well as an athlete in different sports."
Most recently, Henny broke the 800 meter time at the City/County Track Meet.
She knew she wanted to break the record that night and finished with a time of 2:16.46.
Schminke broke the record by over a second. Her friends and coaches continue to be impressed.
"Everyone was little bit surprised at first," Schminke said. "But then now they're like, okay, well, there she goes again."
Coach Dunn said Schminke sets the bar for the younger runners on the team.
"She brings strong leadership," Dunn said. "She's a likable kid. She works really hard every day, so she brings a great work ethic."
As she wraps up the track and field season, Schminke hopes to drop her 800 time even more and win some state medals.
When the season ends, she starts up her summer lacrosse season.
Moving around has not only introduced Henny to a variety of sports.
"It's definitely helped me make adjustments to things a lot easier and kind of fit in wherever I end up," Schminke said. "That's honestly a really useful life skill, because as I go off to college, everyone's going to be in a new environment. But I've kind of had experience with that, and I hope that that'll help me later in life, just being able to adjust to things easily."
While cross country and track have helped her endurance on the lacrosse field, Henny Schminke said she definitely considers herself a runner now.